CANBERRA Oct 31 Australia's air safety regulator was likely to clear Qantas Airways to resume flights at around 3 pm local time (0400 GMT) on Monday, and will allow the airline to pre-position planes for the resumption of services, Transport Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday.

An Australian tribunal ordered Qantas to put its planes back into the air, intervening in the nation's most dramatic labour dispute in a decade after the national carrier grounded its entire global fleet.

