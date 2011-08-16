CANBERRA Aug 16 Australia Transport Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday the government would examine Qantas Airways plan to launch two Asian-focus airlines and potentially cut 1,000 jobs to ensure it does not breach the airline's privatisation rules.

Trade union officials and a key independent senator have both said they could also seek legislative or regulatory steps to ensure Qantas, which is struggling on its long-haul international routes, does not breach its privatisation rules and remains an Australian-owned company. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry and Ed Davies)