SYDNEY Aug 24 Airline Qantas Airways should remain majority Australian-owned, the government said on Wednesday in response to speculation the company was a takeover target.

Transport Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters the government was determined the airline remain majority Australian-owned.

Earlier, The Australian newspaper said the prospect of a Qantas takeover had been discussed at senior levels in the government, with the transport minister and the treasurer both inclined to oppose any private equity offer.

(Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Ed Davies)