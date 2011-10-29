SYDNEY Oct 29 Australia's Qantas Airways
said on Saturday it was grounding all aircraft over a
labour dispute and the move would cost it A$20 million ($21.4
million) a day.
The airline said in a statement that from Monday evening it
would lock out all employees over a protacted industrial
dispute.
"This step is being taken in response to industrial action
taken by these unions," Qantas said.
"The financial impact of action taken to date has reached
A$68 million and the action is costing Qantas approximately A$15
million per week in lost revenue. Approximately 70,000
passengers have been affected and more than 600 flights
cancelled."
Aircraft currently in the air would complete the sectors
they are operating. However, there will be no further Qantas
domestic departures or international departures anywhere in the
world, it said.
($1 = 0.933 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram, Editing by Jonathan
Thatcher)