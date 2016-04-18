(Repeat story, no change to text)

SYDNEY, April 18 Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd said on Monday it was cutting planned domestic capacity growth in the second half due to slower than expected demand, sending its shares on their biggest one-day fall in more than two years.

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, Australia's flagship carrier said it was cutting domestic capacity growth to between 0.5 percent and 1 percent for the second half, from 2 percent previously, due to "changed demand conditions".

"Some softness in demand, related to the upcoming federal election and recent drop in consumer confidence in Australia, began to emerge over the peak Easter and school holiday period in late March," the statement said, referring to a likely July 2 election date.

It added that the weaker conditions were continuing.

Qantas shares closed down 11 percent at A$3.62, their lowest since Nov. 16 and their biggest one-day fall in more than two years. The shares were down as much as 14 percent in the session.

The broader market meanwhile fell 0.4 percent.

The selldown takes some shine off the investment appeal of the airline which has seen its shares quadruple in the past two years as it rides the benefits of a cheaper oil price to a dramatic turnaround in profitability.

Qantas also said it has cut capacity between Australia and the United States by removing three Sydney-Los Angeles flights and re-directing capacity to Singapore and Hong Kong in response to demand in those markets.

Those changes would result in total seat capacity growth between Australia and the United States of 6 percent, compared to 9 percent growth earlier, Qantas added. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)