SYDNEY Oct 7 Australia's Qantas Airways said it would cancel 40 flights and delay some more on Monday due to industrial action planned by aircraft engineers over a pay dispute, the airline said Friday.

Qantas said in a statement about 11,000 passengers faced lengthy delays or cancellations due to the latest strike action affecting the airline.

The airline said 40 domestic flights would be cancelled and 27 delayed or brought forward. Eleven international flights would be delayed. (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)