* Qantas to ground aircraft, cancel flights
* Govt may intervene under Fair Work Act
CANBERRA Oct 13 Australia's government said on
Thursday it could force an end to a bitter dispute between
unions and Qantas Airways after the airline warned it
will ground aircraft and cut around 100 domestic flights a week
due to rolling industrial action.
Qantas said a prolonged dispute involving baggage handlers,
ground staff, engineers and increasingly pilots, would disrupt
thousands of passengers, with flights to and from the major
cities like Sydney and Melbourne most affected.
"The sooner the parties get in a room and sort it out the
better. If they don't, then there are options for the government
to actually require the parties to resolve these issues under
the umbrella of the Fair Work Act," Tourism Minister Martin
Ferguson told reporters.
Ferguson, a former head of Australia's peak union body,
added the belligerence of the Licensed Aircraft Engineers union
in recent days had been particularly "un-Australian" and a "sad
reflection" on its national secretary Steve Purvinas.
Earlier this month, the industrial fight with unions turned
violent, with racist threatening letters sent to Qantas' chief
Alan Joyce and other management, while the cars and homes of
Qantas staff were damaged after they refused to strike.
Four Boeing 737 aircraft and one Boeing 767 aircraft would
remain grounded for at least a month, Joyce said on Thursday, as
strikes continued including stoppages by Qantas engineers.
"You can have a dispute with employers, but there is a
responsibility on trade union leaders to never set out to damage
Australian industry, not only Qantas but in doing so many
struggling small and medium sized Australian tourism
businesses," Ferguson said.
The government's industrial relations institution Fair Work
Australia, introduced by ruling Labor, can exercise statutory
powers of compulsory arbitration in work disputes.
Fair Work Australia can issue a final order in disputes
involving employers, employees and unions and employer
associations who are covered by the national workplace relations
system.
Qantas has been hit by a series of strikes triggered by a
dispute over pay and conditions and plans to cut domestic job
cuts as the airline expands in Asia.
Joyce earlier this month called on union leaders to "desist
from inflammatory language and to encourage their members to
exercise restraint.
