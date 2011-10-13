SYDNEY Oct 14 Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard on Friday added pressure on Qantas Airways and unions to resolve a crippling industrial dispute which has grounded flights, telling both sides to "get on and do it".

The government warned this week it could intervene and force an end to the dispute which the airline warned would ground aircraft and cut around 1000 domestic flights a week.

Gillard said on Friday she would prefer Qantas and unions to resolve the long-running dispute themselves but reiterated there were legal provisions for the government to intervene if a dispute had implications for the nation's economy.

"Qantas and the relevant unions say they want to negotiate this dispute. Well, I think they should get on and do it," Gillard was quoted as telling ABC radio.

Qantas shares opened 1.9 percent lower at A$1.535 on Friday, just off an all-time low of A$1.35.

Qantas said this week a prolonged dispute involving baggage handlers, ground staff, engineers and increasingly pilots, would disrupt thousands of passengers, with flights to and from the major cities like Sydney and Melbourne most affected.

Earlier this month, the industrial fight with unions turned violent, with racist threatening letters sent to Qantas' chief Alan Joyce and other management, while the cars and homes of Qantas staff were damaged after they refused to strike.

Qantas has been hit by a series of strikes triggered by a dispute over pay and conditions and plans to cut domestic job cuts as the airline expands in Asia. (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)