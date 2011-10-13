SYDNEY Oct 14 Australian Prime Minister Julia
Gillard on Friday added pressure on Qantas Airways and
unions to resolve a crippling industrial dispute which has
grounded flights, telling both sides to "get on and do it".
The government warned this week it could intervene and force
an end to the dispute which the airline warned would ground
aircraft and cut around 1000 domestic flights a week.
Gillard said on Friday she would prefer Qantas and unions to
resolve the long-running dispute themselves but reiterated there
were legal provisions for the government to intervene if a
dispute had implications for the nation's economy.
"Qantas and the relevant unions say they want to negotiate
this dispute. Well, I think they should get on and do it,"
Gillard was quoted as telling ABC radio.
Qantas shares opened 1.9 percent lower at A$1.535 on Friday,
just off an all-time low of A$1.35.
Qantas said this week a prolonged dispute involving baggage
handlers, ground staff, engineers and increasingly pilots, would
disrupt thousands of passengers, with flights to and from the
major cities like Sydney and Melbourne most affected.
Earlier this month, the industrial fight with unions turned
violent, with racist threatening letters sent to Qantas' chief
Alan Joyce and other management, while the cars and homes of
Qantas staff were damaged after they refused to strike.
Qantas has been hit by a series of strikes triggered by a
dispute over pay and conditions and plans to cut domestic job
cuts as the airline expands in Asia.
(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)