* Says strike action has cost A$68 million to date

* Forecasts volatile remainder of first half of 2012 FY

* Qantas wants to set up two new airlines in Asia, cut jobs (Adds quotes, detail)

SYDNEY, Oct 28 Australia's Qantas Airways said protracted labour unrest was costing it about A$15 million ($16 million) a week in lost revenue and to date had cost the carrier more than the impact of this year's ash cloud from a Chilean volcano.

The airline faces growing pressure from staff who have taken strike action since September over pay disputes and its other attempts to cut soaring costs.

Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said on Friday the industrial unrest had cost the carrier A$68 million to date, more than the A$49 million cost of the volcanic ash cloud from Chile which disrupted flights for weeks.

The airline has been forced to ground planes and cancel flights as disputes with baggage handlers, ground staff, pilots and engineers look set to drag on until at least Christmas.

Joyce said it would cost the airline more to give into union demands.

"Agreeing to the union's unreasonable demands would have a far greater cost on the company including risking the future of Qantas," Joyce said in a statement.

Qantas is looking at setting up two new airlines in Asia. It plans to cut 1,000 jobs and order $9 billion of new Airbus aircraft as part of a makeover to salvage its loss-making international business.

The airline predicted a volatile remainder of the first half of the 2012 financial year as it also faces higher fuel prices and heavy losses at its international operations.

Shares in Qantas, which said it could not provide profit guidance at this time, were trading up around 1 percent, slightly below the 1.5 percent rise in the broad index . ($1 = 0.936 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)