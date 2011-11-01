* Plans advertising blitz, double flyer points
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Australia's Qantas
Airways plans to cut fares and launch an advertising blitz to
win back passengers, a newspaper said, after its showdown with
unions caused international travel chaos and left almost 70,000
travellers stranded.
Qantas flights returned to normal on Tuesday for
the first time since it grounded its global fleet last weekend,
a deliberate tactic to gain the upper hand over trade unions in
a long-running and costly labour dispute.
The tactic succeeded in spurring local authorities to order
an end to all industrial action on Monday and should ensure a
speedy resolution, but it also hurt the Qantas brand and left
many passengers vowing to shun the airline in future.
Major rival Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) , which
competes with Qantas on a key Asian route to the UK, said its
bookings had been strong since the Qantas grounding, especially
for flights from Britain to Australia.
"Demand has been particularly strong for flights out of the
UK and into Australia in recent days," SIA spokesman Nicholas
Ionides said, although he was not aware of any noticeable new
trend for bookings out to the Christmas-New Year holidays.
Aviation and brand experts say Qantas has a huge job to
restore confidence in its brand, which has traditionally stood
for safety and reliability.
"Qantas will cut prices across its international and
domestic network, offer grounded passengers special promotional
deals, and take out one of the biggest national advertising
campaigns in its 90-year history in a bid to win back
disenchanted travellers in the lead-up to the peak Christmas
period," the Australian Financial Review said.
Qantas also planned to temporarily double the rate of
frequent flyer points earned, the newspaper said in its
unsourced report.
QANTAS SHARES UP, BUT RIVALS POUNCE
A Qantas spokeswoman described the newspaper report as
speculation, but said the airline was apologising to passengers.
"We are also looking at some other customer care and engagement
opportunities however we are still in planning stages and do not
have any details at this time."
Qantas shares rose 1.1 percent in a weaker overall market on
Tuesday, extending strong gains made on Monday.
The stock has risen 5.5 percent since CEO Alan Joyce
grounded the airline on Saturday, with investors judging it a
tactical victory in a war with unions.
Joyce also won support from AirAsia Bhd CEO Tony
Fernandes, who said the move to ground the fleet was about
survival.
"You have to salute Alan Joyce for doing what he's doing.
This is not about workers versus management. It's about survival
in the modern world," Fernandes said on his Twitter account.
The grounding created a national crisis, prompting
Australia's labour-market tribunal to step in. On Monday, the
tribunal gave both sides three weeks to settle the row or submit
to its final ruling on the matter, a tight timeframe that
investors believe is more likely to favour Qantas.
Before the grounding, Qantas said it had lost about A$70
million ($75 million) since September owing to the industrial
action in its dispute with three trade unions over pay, working
conditions and its plan to base more operations in Asia.
Joyce had complained of "death by a thousand cuts" at union
hands. Qantas's estimates of the daily cost of a grounding
suggests it lost another A$40 million at the weekend.
Trade unions have accused Joyce of risking the airline to
pursue a reckless industrial-relations strategy, and one union
official has even spoken of a campaign of "civil disobedience"
if workers fail to get justice at the tribunal.
Brand expert Tim Heberden, of consultancy Brand Finance,
said fare discounting could help win back customers but Qantas
needed to be very careful to repair any long-term damage.
"I think Qantas will have to tread very carefully -- not
just in the coming months but in the coming years -- to regain
lost ground in terms of its reputation," he said.
Domestic rival Virgin Australia has been taking
market share from Qantas during the months of union strife,
taking aim at Qantas's more profitable business customers.
Credit ratings agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's have
both signalled possible credit downgrades for Qantas, citing the
grounding and potential for lasting brand damage. Both agencies
rate Qantas at the lower end of investment grade.
Another rating agency, Fitch, said late on Monday there was
"potential for management's showdown with labour to drive a
material shift in passenger booking trends that could worsen the
carrier's revenue performance in coming months".
