* CEO Alan Joyce says proposed bill would lock Qantas inside Australia

* Qantas grounded entire fleet last weekend over dispute with unions

* Joyce to be grilled by lawmakers over move that angered government, unions, passengers (Adds detail, changes dateline)

CANBERRA, Nov 4 Australia's Qantas Airways on Friday said any changes to the Qantas Sale Act, proposed by an independent lawmaker and backed by unions, would cost jobs and threaten the viability of the airline.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce told a parliamentary hearing that a private bill, which does not have government or main opposition party backing, would hamper Qantas's opportunities to expand internationally.

The proposed changes include job security clauses and preventing the use of foreign crews on domestic flights.

"The bill contemplates locking Qantas inside Australian borders," Joyce told a parliamentary hearing in Canberra.

"We must be free to pursue global opportunities."

He said the vast majority of the airline's operations would remain in Australia, and the weight of Qantas' business would remain in Australia.

The existing Qantas Sale Act ensures the airline must remain majority Australian owned, and keep its headquarters in Australia.

Government lawmakers said they would question Joyce about his plans to expand into Asia and set up a new premium airline to be based in Asia.

The Asian move has angered unions, and prompted Qantas to ground its entire fleet last weekend in order to force a resolution to an ongoing dispute over pay, conditions and job security.

The shutdown stranded tens of thousands of passengers and angered the national government, which intervened and sent the dispute to the workplace umpire Fair Work Australia, which then ordered an end to the industrial action.

Government Senator Doug Cameron said Joyce would face tough questions over his handling of the dispute at the parliamentary hearing.

"When you behave in such a reprehensible manner toward the travelling public, when you take action without advising the Government, when you threaten the whole economy, well you're entitled to get a grilling," he told Australian radio.

Cameron described the airline's actions as "a failure of management and a failure of leadership." (Reporting by Rob Taylor and Victoria Thieberger in Melbourne; Writing by James Grubel; Editing by Ed Davies)