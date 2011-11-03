* CEO Alan Joyce says proposed bill would lock Qantas inside
Australia
* Qantas grounded entire fleet last weekend over dispute
with unions
* Joyce to be grilled by lawmakers over move that angered
government, unions, passengers
(Adds detail, changes dateline)
CANBERRA, Nov 4 Australia's Qantas Airways
on Friday said any changes to the Qantas Sale Act,
proposed by an independent lawmaker and backed by unions, would
cost jobs and threaten the viability of the airline.
Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce told a parliamentary
hearing that a private bill, which does not have government or
main opposition party backing, would hamper Qantas's
opportunities to expand internationally.
The proposed changes include job security clauses and
preventing the use of foreign crews on domestic flights.
"The bill contemplates locking Qantas inside Australian
borders," Joyce told a parliamentary hearing in Canberra.
"We must be free to pursue global opportunities."
He said the vast majority of the airline's operations would
remain in Australia, and the weight of Qantas' business would
remain in Australia.
The existing Qantas Sale Act ensures the airline must remain
majority Australian owned, and keep its headquarters in
Australia.
Government lawmakers said they would question Joyce about
his plans to expand into Asia and set up a new premium airline
to be based in Asia.
The Asian move has angered unions, and prompted Qantas to
ground its entire fleet last weekend in order to force a
resolution to an ongoing dispute over pay, conditions and job
security.
The shutdown stranded tens of thousands of passengers and
angered the national government, which intervened and sent the
dispute to the workplace umpire Fair Work Australia, which then
ordered an end to the industrial action.
Government Senator Doug Cameron said Joyce would face tough
questions over his handling of the dispute at the parliamentary
hearing.
"When you behave in such a reprehensible manner toward the
travelling public, when you take action without advising the
Government, when you threaten the whole economy, well you're
entitled to get a grilling," he told Australian radio.
Cameron described the airline's actions as "a failure of
management and a failure of leadership."
(Reporting by Rob Taylor and Victoria Thieberger in Melbourne;
Writing by James Grubel; Editing by Ed Davies)