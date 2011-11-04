* Qantas CEO says Qantas will remain Australian
By Rob Taylor
CANBERRA, Nov 4 Qantas Airways promised
to remain an Australian airline while staying firm on the need
for a new Asian hub as its CEO was grilled by lawmakers about
the grounding of all flights last weekend that left tens of
thousands stranded.
But Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce on Friday said a
private bill before Australia's parliament, to ensure Qantas
jobs remain in Australia, would threaten the airline's viability
and hamper its ability to expand internationally.
While the bill does not have government or opposition
support, it would prevent the use of foreign crews on domestic
flights and guarantee all workers are employed on Australian
conditions rather than lower wages offshore.
"The bill contemplates locking Qantas inside Australian
borders," the Irish-born Joyce told the hearing in Canberra.
"We must be free to pursue global opportunities."
The airline announced Asian expansion plans in August to
help turn around its loss-making international division, saying
it would cut 1,000 jobs, set up a new premium Asian airline and
a joint-venture budget Japanese carrier.
Joyce said the plans were consistent with the existing
Qantas Sale Act, brought in after the privatisation of the
group, ensures the airline must remain majority Australian
owned, and keep its headquarters in Australia.
Joyce told Friday's hearing the Qantas board had not
considered closing its international arm, and was confident of
turning around the long-haul business.
The Asian move angered airline worker unions, which launched
a series of work stoppages and slowdowns and prompted Qantas to
ground its entire fleet last weekend in order to force a
resolution to an ongoing dispute over pay, conditions and job
security.
The shutdown stranded tens of thousands of passengers and
angered the federal government, which intervened and sent the
dispute to the workplace umpire, Fair Work Australia, which then
ordered an end to the industrial action.
CONSPIRACY THEORIES
Lawmakers at the parliamentary inquiry repeatedly questioned
Joyce for almost three hours about his decision to ground the
airline, and pressed him on whether the move had been long
planned.
But Joyce said he alone made the decision due to ongoing
union threats. The chief executive then said he called a board
meeting for Saturday morning, and it endorsed the decision.
Joyce conceded the move has sparked many conspiracy theories
that Qantas had planned the shutdown well ahead of Saturday. But
he said the decision even caught many Qantas executives by
surprise.
He said one senior manager could not be contacted because he
was meeting an architect about building a house, while three
members of the Qantas public relations team found themselves
stranded in Melbourne and had to buy tickets on rival airline
Virgin Australia .
"Three of them were at the races in Melbourne and got
trapped in Melbourne and had to buy Virgin tickets to get back
(to Sydney)," he said.
Transport Workers Union national secretary Tony Sheldon said
Qantas wanted to cut wages and conditions, and hire cheaper
workers offshore, and had refused to make an offer to end the
dispute over the past five months.
"The Qantas Sale Act in its intent was not to execute 1000
jobs in this country and use the savings to send those jobs
offshore," Sheldon told the inquiry.
"My advice to Qantas is stop threatening this parliament,
stop threatening your workforce and stop threatening your
passengers."
But a defiant Joyce said Qantas needed to adapt to survive,
signalling a tough stance ahead of talks with the unions over
the next three weeks.
"If we don't adapt and change Qantas, it will not be
around," he said.
