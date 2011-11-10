* Pilots, Qantas say remain committed to negotiating
agreement
* Government sees pilots' court action failing
* Qantas shares end down 3.1%
(Adds details, government comment)
MELBOURNE, Nov 10 The Australian pilots union
has launched court proceedings challenging an order to end
industrial action at Qantas Airways , though the union
said it remains fully committed to negotiating an outcome with
the airline.
Qantas said it remains hopeful of reaching a new agreement
with unions by Nov. 21, after it grounded its fleet nearly two
weeks ago in a last-ditch bid to end a dispute over pay,
conditions and job security.
The federal government intervened as a result of the
grounding, and workplace umpire Fair Work Australia ordered an
end to the industrial action.
The Australian and International Pilots Association argues
its industrial action, which consisted of pilots wearing red
ties and making announcements on flights about their dispute,
did not disrupt Qantas operations.
It said it was taking the court action to prevent a
precedent "which may give an employer the impression that it can
conduct itself in a similar manner to Qantas to bring about a
calculated result which deprives its workforce of any rights
during their bargaining process."
The government said it believes Fair Work Australia's
decision to terminate the industrial action would be upheld by
the court.
"We don't believe any legal action will succeed," Workplace
Relations Minister Chris Evans said on Sky TV.
Qantas said it has attended meetings with the Australian and
International Pilots Association, Transport Workers' Union and
Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association since the
industrial action was halted on Oct. 31.
"Qantas remains hopeful of reaching a new agreement with the
pilots' union, licensed engineers' union and Transport Workers'
Union within the 21-day negotiation period," it said in a
statement.
The pilots' key demand is that Qantas should pay pilots on
any flight sharing a Qantas flight code the same rate as Qantas
pilots, which would mean the company would have to pay some
pilots on its budget airlines or its planned offshore airline
the same as Qantas pilots.
Qantas shares closed down 3.1 percent at A$1.58, around
where they had traded for most of the afternoon, slightly weaker
than the broader market.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell and Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed
Davies)