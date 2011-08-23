SYDNEY Aug 24 Australia's Qantas Airways posted a 46 percent rise in underlying profit on Wednesday, in line with expectations, but warned of higher fuel prices and conflict with trade unions as it sought to overhaul its loss-making international arm.

The airline, which is cutting routes and jobs to offset rising fuel prices and competition, said it was unable to give earnings guidance but that yield in the first half of the current fiscal year should be higher than a year earlier.

Pre-tax profit was A$552 million ($578.7 million) the year ended June 30, in line with the airline's forecast in June of between A$500 million and A$550 million. The bottom line jumped to A$250 million from A$112 million a year earlier.

Qantas last week announced plans to set up two new airlines in Asia, cut 1,000 jobs and order $9 billion of new Airbus aircraft as part of a makeover to salvage its loss-making international business. .

