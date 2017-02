SYDNEY Aug 31 Australia's Qantas Airways and the union representing the airline's long-haul pilots will seek to resolve a dispute over pay and conditions before an industrial relations tribunal on Wednesday, the airline said.

Qantas said it sought the talks after the pilots' union refused to negotiate over pay and conditions.

Pilots and other staff are threatening strike action over pay and plans by the airline to cut 1,000 jobs.

