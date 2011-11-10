Nov 10 Australia's Qantas Airways said on Thursday it remains hopeful of reaching an agreement with unions within a 21-day negotiation period brought in after it briefly grounded its fleet over an ongoing dispute with unions over pay, conditions and job security.

The weekend shutdown angered the federal government, which intervened and sent the dispute to the workplace umpire, Fair Work Australia, which then ordered an end to the industrial action.

Qantas said it has attended four conciliation sessions with the Australian and International Pilots Association (AIPA), two sessions with the Transport Workers' Union and one session with the Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association (ALAEA).

More meetings were scheduled Thursday and over the next week, the airline said. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)