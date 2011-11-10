Nov 10 Australia's Qantas Airways said
on Thursday it remains hopeful of reaching an agreement with
unions within a 21-day negotiation period brought in after it
briefly grounded its fleet over an ongoing dispute with unions
over pay, conditions and job security.
The weekend shutdown angered the federal government, which
intervened and sent the dispute to the workplace umpire, Fair
Work Australia, which then ordered an end to the industrial
action.
Qantas said it has attended four conciliation sessions with
the Australian and International Pilots Association (AIPA), two
sessions with the Transport Workers' Union and one session with
the Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association (ALAEA).
More meetings were scheduled Thursday and over the next week,
the airline said.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)