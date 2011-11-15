SYDNEY Nov 16 Australia's Qantas Airways
is hopeful of reaching an agreement with three key
unions by a Nov. 21 deadline, its chief executive said on
Wednesday, after it grounded its fleet last month in a desperate
bid to end industrial disputes
"We continue to be hopeful we can reach an agreement," chief
Executive Alan Joyce told reporters, adding he was optimistic.
The federal government intervened as a result of the
grounding, and workplace umpire Fair Work Australia ordered an
end to the industrial action.
The ruling gives both side till Monday to settle the dispute
or submit to binding arbitration.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)