SYDNEY Nov 16 Australia's Qantas Airways is hopeful of reaching an agreement with three key unions by a Nov. 21 deadline, its chief executive said on Wednesday, after it grounded its fleet last month in a desperate bid to end industrial disputes

"We continue to be hopeful we can reach an agreement," chief Executive Alan Joyce told reporters, adding he was optimistic.

The federal government intervened as a result of the grounding, and workplace umpire Fair Work Australia ordered an end to the industrial action.

The ruling gives both side till Monday to settle the dispute or submit to binding arbitration.

