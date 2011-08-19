SYDNEY Aug 19 Aircraft engineers at Australia's Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) will stage one-hour work stoppages for the rest of the year in protest against the airline's plans to cut jobs and set up new airlines in Asia, a union said Friday.

The Australian Licenced Aircraft Engineers Association said in a statement the stoppages would last until the week before Christas but the union would offer to provide Qantas with replacement workers to make up any labour shortfall.

The replacement labour would only work on overtime pay, a strategy aimed at hurting Qantas financially though saving customers from any disruption.

Qantas this week announced plans to cut 1,000 jobs and set up two new airlines in Asia.W(Reporting by Michael Smith)