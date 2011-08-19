Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - Ifax
MOSCOW, Feb 7 Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said media reports that its planes had bombed the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib were not true, Interfax news agency reported.
SYDNEY Aug 19 Aircraft engineers at Australia's Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) will stage one-hour work stoppages for the rest of the year in protest against the airline's plans to cut jobs and set up new airlines in Asia, a union said Friday.
The Australian Licenced Aircraft Engineers Association said in a statement the stoppages would last until the week before Christas but the union would offer to provide Qantas with replacement workers to make up any labour shortfall.
The replacement labour would only work on overtime pay, a strategy aimed at hurting Qantas financially though saving customers from any disruption.
Qantas this week announced plans to cut 1,000 jobs and set up two new airlines in Asia.W(Reporting by Michael Smith)
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs, and raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.