SYDNEY Aug 16 Australia's Qantas Airways announced a major overhaul to refocus its offshore operations squarely on Asia, uneviling plans for a new Asian premium airline, a new Japan-based low-cost carrier, a fleet overhaul and up to 1,000 job losses.

"Qantas International takes up enormous amounts of capital, and our cost base is around 20 percent higher than that of our key competitors. To do nothing, or tinker around the edges, is not an option," Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in statement on Tuesday.

