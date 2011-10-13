Oct 13 Australia's Qantas Airways will ground five aircraft and cut around 100 domestic flights a week from its schedule as baggage handlers and ground staff continued to strike, disrupting thousands of passengers.

Flights to and from Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane will be most affected, the airline said in a statement.

Four Boeing 737 aircraft and one Boeing 767 aircraft would remain grounded for at least a month, said Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce.

Earlier this month, the industrial fight with unions turned violent, with racist threatening letters sent to the airline's chief and other management staff and cars and homes of Qantas staff damaged after they refused to strike. See . (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)