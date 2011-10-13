Oct 13 Australia's Qantas Airways will
ground five aircraft and cut around 100 domestic flights a week
from its schedule as baggage handlers and ground staff continued
to strike, disrupting thousands of passengers.
Flights to and from Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane
will be most affected, the airline said in a statement.
Four Boeing 737 aircraft and one Boeing 767 aircraft would
remain grounded for at least a month, said Qantas Chief
Executive Officer Alan Joyce.
Earlier this month, the industrial fight with unions turned
violent, with racist threatening letters sent to the airline's
chief and other management staff and cars and homes of Qantas
staff damaged after they refused to strike. See
