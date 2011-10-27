SYDNEY Oct 28 Australia's Qantas Airways said on Friday protracted labor unrest had cost the carrier A$68 million ($72.6 million) to date and predicted a volatile remainder of the first half of the 2012 financial year.

Qantas has been forced to ground planes and cancel flights as disputes with baggage handlers, ground staff, pilots and engineers look set to drag on until at least Christmas.

The airline, which said union action was costing it about A$15 million a week in lost revenue, said it could not provide profit guidance at this time. ($1 = 0.936 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)