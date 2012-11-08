SYDNEY Nov 8 Australia's Qantas Airways will cut a further 400 engineering jobs as part of a previously announced plan to merge its engineering operations as it seeks to cut costs in the face of high fuel costs and tough competition.

Qantas, which has been racking up big losses on its international operations, had already announced the loss of more than 1,000 engineering roles this year.

"Aviation is an extraordinarily competitive industry and we have the added pressures of the high Australian dollar and high costs relative to the rest of the world," Qantas Domestic Chief Executive Officer Lyell Strambi said in a statement.

"Our cost base in heavy maintenance is more than 30 percent higher than our competitors, who do the vast majority of their maintenance overseas. We must close this gap to secure Qantas' future viability."

In September, Qantas announced a 10-year partnership with Dubai's Emirates in an effort to restore its loss-making international operations to profitability.

Its dominant domestic market position is coming under increasing pressure from rivals including Virgin Australia , which plans to tie up with Singapore Airlines .

A total of 500 positions will be cut from engineering operations in Melbourne and Sydney, partially offset by the addition of 100 new jobs in Brisbane.

Unions condemned the decision.

"The constant erosion of Qantas' skilled workforce is the result of short-sighted management decisions which will have a long-term impact on the capacity of the airline to maintain its fleet," AWU National Aviation Organiser Daniel Walton said.

Shares in Qantas, which hit a post-privatisation low of A$0.96 earlier this year, last traded down 1.4 percent at A$1.28. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast)