Nov 4 An engine fault forced a Qantas Airways
A380 plane bound for London to divert to Dubai on
Friday, exactly a year since a previous engine blowout.
Here is a short timeline of major engine mishaps over the
last year:
Nov. 2010 - Qantas is forced to ground its six superjumbo
aircraft after an engine made by Britain's Rolls-Royce
one of its Airbus A380s partly disintegrated mid-flight
after catching fire, forcing an emerging landing.
-- Investigations into the incident focused on oil leaks
inside Rolls' Trent 900 engines, the same model used to power
Singapore Airlines' and German Lufthansa's
A380 fleet.
-- Qantas Airways resumed some flights of its Airbus A380
superjumbos on Nov. 27. The Australian carrier maintained some
restrictions on its A380s and said it would not be operating
across the Pacific to Los Angeles.
Nov. 2010 - Singapore Airlines said it would replace engines
on three of A380 jets after finding oil stains on them.
May 2011 - A Cathay Pacific jetliner makes an
emergency landing in Singapore with one of its engines
apparently on fire.
-- Cathay Pacific Airways said the Airbus A330, bound for
Jakarta with 136 passengers on board, landed back in Singapore
"without incident" just before 2 a.m. It said the crew shut down
the engine after receiving a "stall warning".
-- The Hong Kong-based airline said that it and engine maker
Rolls-Royce were investigating the incident.
June 2011 - A Chicago-bound American Airlines flight
with 246 passengers and crew on board, makes an emergency
landing after a technical problem in one of its engines soon
after it took off from India's Indira Gandhi International
airport. All passengers onboard the Boeing 777 aircraft
were safe.
July 2011 - An Antonov-24 (AN-24), a Soviet-designed
aircraft, is forced to land on the River Ob in Russia's Tomsk
region after its left engine caught fire in mid-flight. At least
five people were killed and 30 injured in the landing.
Nov. 2011 - A Qantas Airbus aircraft had an "oil quantity
defect" in one engine which was switched off according to
standard procedure, a Qantas spokeswoman in Sydney said.
-- The plane, with 258 people on board, landed safely in
Dubai.
