SYDNEY Nov 4 A Qantas Airways A380 superjumbo aircraft bound for London has landed safely in Dubai after it was diverted due to an engine defect, a Qantas spokeswoman said on Friday.

The aircraft with 258 people on board had an "oil quantity defect" in one engine and in line with standard procedure was shut off, she said, adding Qantas engineers would investigate the problem.

Qantas A380's are equipped with four Rolls Royce engines.

A Qantas Airbus A380 aircraft suffered a mid-air engine explosion last year forcing the carrier to ground its entire fleet of the superjumbos. Qantas and Rolls Royce had said they identified the problem and rectified it. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)