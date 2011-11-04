SYDNEY Nov 4 Rolls Royce is aware of the engine fault in a Qantas A380 aircraft and is working closely with the airline to provide it support, a Rolls Royce spokesman said on Friday.

"We are aware of the incident and working closely with our customer to provide appropriate support and technical assistance," he said.

An engine fault forced a Qantas Airways A380 plane bound for London to divert to Dubai on Friday, exactly a year since a mid-air engine blowout prompted the Australian airline to ground its entire fleet of A380 superjumbos for nearly a month. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Harry Suhartono in Singapore; Editing by Ed Davies)