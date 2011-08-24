CANBERRA Aug 24 Australia's government has no comment on speculation that Qantas Airways could soon become the target of a private equity bid, Transport Minister Anthony Albanese's office said on Wednesday.

"It's not appropriate to comment on what appears to be market speculation," a spokeswoman for Albanese said.

Earlier, The Australian newspaper said the prospect of a Qantas takeover had been discussed at senior levels in the government, with the transport minister and the treasurer both inclined to oppose any private equity offer. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)