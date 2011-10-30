SYDNEY Oct 31 Australia's labour tribunal's leadership is needed in the dispute between Qantas Airways and its unions after relations have been strained by recent events, the minister for workplace relations Christopher Evans said on Monday.

"I don't think it is going to be a good environment. I think Fair Work (labour tribunal) will have to provide leadership in the negotiations. I hope the parties come to their senses," Evans told Sky News.

(Reporting by Ed Davies)