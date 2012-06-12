SYDNEY, June 12 Qantas Airways said on
Tuesday it has hired Macquarie Group and set up an
internal team to defend against potential private equity bids,
after the Australian carrier lost a third of its value last week
on warnings of its first loss since listing.
A Qantas spokesman confirmed the move in a emailed statement
but declined to elaborate.
Qantas shares, which rose as much as 10.3 percent on
Tuesday, were trading 9.8 percent higher at 0157 GMT. The stock
fell to a record low of A$0.96 last week.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ryan Woo)