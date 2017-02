SYDNEY Oct 29 A move by Australia's Qantas Airways to ground its fleet over industrial action by unions is "unprecedented" and will force the government's hand over the issue, the head of the Australian pilots association said on Saturday.

"It's unprecedented and really it has hijacked the nation. It really has put everyone on notice and...it's forcing the government's hand on this," Barry Jackson of the Australian and International Pilots Association told Sky News.

"We really need to address this sooner rather than later and get the aircraft back in the air," he added (Reporting by Ed Davies, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)