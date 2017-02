MELBOURNE Nov 21 Talks between Qantas Airways and its pilots' union have broken down and the two sides will now have to accept a settlement to be imposed by Australia's industrial umpire, the pilots union said on Monday.

"We asked for a 21-day extension. We thought a negotiated outcome was possible, but they (Qantas) turned that down," said Anil Lambert, spokesman for the Australian and International Pilots Association.

Monday is the deadline for Qantas to reach agreements with its pilots, baggage handlers and engineers, or submit to binding arbitration in the absence of an extension of talks.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)