MELBOURNE Nov 10 The Australian International and Pilots Association has launched court proceedings challenging an order to end industrial action at Qantas Airways , though the union said it remains fully committed to negotiating an outcome with the airline.

Earlier, Qantas said it remains hopeful of reaching a new agreement with unions within a 21 day negotiation period after it grounded its fleet during the dispute over pay, conditions and job security.

The federal government intervened as a result of the grounding, and workplace umpire, Fair Work Australia, ordered an end to the industrial action.

The union said in a statement it was taking the court action to prevent a precedent "which may give an employer the impression that it can conduct itself in a similar manner to Qantas to bring about a calculated result which deprives its workforce of any rights during their bargaining process."

Qantas said it has attended meetings with the Australian and International Pilots Association, Transport Workers' Union and Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)