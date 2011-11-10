MELBOURNE Nov 10 The Australian International
and Pilots Association has launched court proceedings
challenging an order to end industrial action at Qantas Airways
, though the union said it remains fully committed to
negotiating an outcome with the airline.
Earlier, Qantas said it remains hopeful of reaching a new
agreement with unions within a 21 day negotiation period after
it grounded its fleet during the dispute over pay, conditions
and job security.
The federal government intervened as a result of the
grounding, and workplace umpire, Fair Work Australia, ordered an
end to the industrial action.
The union said in a statement it was taking the court action
to prevent a precedent "which may give an employer the
impression that it can conduct itself in a similar manner to
Qantas to bring about a calculated result which deprives its
workforce of any rights during their bargaining process."
Qantas said it has attended meetings with the Australian
and International Pilots Association, Transport Workers' Union
and Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association.
