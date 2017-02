SYDNEY Nov 21 Australia's pilots association says arbitration in its dispute with Qantas Airways could go on for many months.

"I think it's a clear intent of the company to move to arbitration all along because they think they have the upper hand. We will be pursuing arbitration at great length," Richard Woodward, vice head of the Australian and International Pilots Association, told reporters.

"We expect arbitration to take many many months," he added.

" The matters are quite complex particularly flight rostering, scheduling. It can take up to six months," he said. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasuduram; Writing by Ed Davies)