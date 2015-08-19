UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SYDNEY Aug 20 Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday reported a return to full-year profit on the back of a tough cost-cutting program and tailwinds from cheaper fuel costs, one of the quickest turnarounds in Australian corporate history.
Qantas said underlying profit before tax was A$975 million, compared with a A$646 million underlying loss a year ago. The result was slightly under analyst consensus for a A$982 million profit but brought Qantas close to the psychologically important A$1 billion mark last reached in 2008.
Revenue rose 3 percent to A$15.82 billion.
The so-called Flying Kangaroo has been aggressively slashing costs by axing thousands of jobs, cutting capacity and overhauling its frequent flyer program.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.