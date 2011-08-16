CANBERRA Aug 16 A key Australian upper house independent lawmaker criticised plans by Qantas and subsidiary Jetstar plans to set up Asian hubs and said he would seek support for a bill to force the carrier to pay foreign-based crews at the same level and conditions as those based in Australia.

"If you are employed by an Australian airline, flying on an Australian registered plane, you should be employed under Australian standards," Independent lawmaker Nick Xenophon said.

Qantas has announced plans to launch a new, premium Asian airline as well as a Japanese low-cost carrier, the latter jointly with Japan Airlines and Mitsubishi . (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)