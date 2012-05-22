* To separate business into domestic and international
* Two divisions to have own CEO, financial results
SYDNEY May 22 Australia's top airline, Qantas
Airways, said on Tuesday its international and domestic
business will be managed as separate businesses with their own
chief executive with earnings to be reported separately from
July 1.
Qantas said in a stock exchange filing that the changes were
part of a five-year turnaround plan aimed at shrinking costs and
getting the loss making international operations into profit.
"Qantas International, a great airline with a rich history,
is loss-making and does not deliver sustainable returns," Chief
Executive Alan Joyce said.
"However, we are committed to turning it around through the
five-year strategy we announced last year, based on flying to
global gateways, deeper alliances, smart investment in product
and disciplined capital management."
Weak demand and high fuel prices are taking a toll on
airline profits pushing airlines across the world to cut costs
and delay capital expenditure.
The business separation comes as Joyce struggles to find a
partner to float an Asian premium airline to take advantage of
lower costs with some analyst saying Qantas has given up that
option for now. In March it ended talks with Malaysian Airlines
.
Qantas, which is emerging from a bruising dispute with
unions, on Monday said it planned to cut 500 jobs on top a
similar number flagged in February to save up to A$100 million
($98.5 million) annually.
It is consolidating engineering, maintenance and ground
operation function and also plans to sell some catering centres.
It has also cut A$900 million in capital expenditure.
Qantas named Simon Hickey, CEO for its frequent flyer
programme as CEO of Qantas International and Lyell Strambi,
group executive for airline operations, as CEO for domestic
operations.
Qantas announced an underlying profit before tax of A$552
million in the 2010/11 financial year, while the international
business lost more than A$200 million.
($1 = 1.0146 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Eric Meijer)