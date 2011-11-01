MELBOURNE Nov 2 Qantas Airways , fresh
from grounding its fleet worldwide for two days in a bruising
battle with unions, said on Wednesday passenger numbers rose 3.3
percent in September.
The airline took the dramatic step of grounding its planes
on Saturday before the government called on Australia's labour
tribunal to intervene in a months-long battle between Qantas and
the unions for its pilots, engineers and baggage handlers.
Its revenue per kilometre rose 4 percent in September from a
year earlier but capacity also increased, which lowered its
revenue per seat by 0.6 percentage points.
October is likely to show a drop as overtime bans and work
stoppages by baggage handlers and engineers disrupted flights.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)