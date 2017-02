(Repeats to attach to alert)

SYDNEY Aug 24 Australia's Qantas Airways said on Wednesday that it had not received any takeover approach, despite speculation that it could soon become the target of a private equity bid.

Chief Executive Alan Joyce said the airline had not received any approach from potential suitors though he acknowledged there had been a lot of rumours about a possible bid.

Earlier, The Australian newspaper said the prospect of a Qantas takeover had been discussed at senior levels in the government, with the transport minister and the treasurer both inclined to oppose any private equity offer.

