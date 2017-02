SYDNEY Aug 24 Australia's Qantas Airways said on Wednesday that it had not received any takeover approach, despite speculation that it could soon become the target of a private equity bid.

Chief Executive Alan Joyce said the airline had not received any approach from potential suitors though he acknowledged there had been a lot of rumours about a possible bid.

Earlier, The Australian newspaper said the prospect of a Qantas takeover had been discussed at senior levels in the government, with the transport minister and the treasurer both inclined to oppose any private equity offer.

