Oct 29 The Fair Work Australia labour tribunal said it will hold a hearing on the Qantas dispute on Saturday night after the government filed an application with it to force both the airline and unions to halt all industrial actions.

"Fair Work Australia will at 10 pm this evening hold a hearing to consider an application under... the Fair Work Act by the Australian government," a spokesman said.

Earlier, Qantas announced it was grounding its entire fleet because of the dispute. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)