SYDNEY Oct 18 Australia's Qantas Airways said Tuesday it would ground two more aircraft due to industrial action by unions which is expected to continue until Christmas.

Qantas said in a statement it would ground two Boeing 767 aircraft on Monday due to industrial action from aircraft engineers, in addition to five aircraft already grounded.

The grounding would result in a further 80 domestic flights being cancelled, it said. (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)