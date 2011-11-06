SYDNEY, NOV 6 - Qantas Airways is
offering free flights to passengers who were affected by the
airline's decision to ground its entire fleet over a labour
dispute, in the first of a number of measures to regain customer
loyalty.
Passengers who were unable to fly last weekend are eligible
for a free return economy flight within Australia or to New
Zealand, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
The initiative will cost the airline about A$20 million,
($20.73 million), a spokeswoman confirmed.
Qantas grounded its fleet in order to force a resolution to
an ongoing dispute with trade unions over pay, conditions and
job security.
The shutdown stranded tens of thousands of passengers and
angered the federal government, which intervened and sent the
dispute to the workplace umpire, FairWork Australia, which then
ordered an end to the industrial action.
"Throughout the long period of industrial activity we have
been acutely aware of the impact on our customers," chief
executive Alan Joyce said.
"This ticket offer is one of a range of initiatives we will
be launching as a way of saying sorry as we move forward into
this period of stability."
The airline said it will make further announcements shortly
in relation to customers based outside Australia and for members
of its frequent flyer program.
($1= 0.964 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Morag MacKinnon; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)