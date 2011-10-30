MELBOURNE/SYDNEY Oct 31 An Australian labour tribunal said it would issue a ruling on a dispute between Qantas Airways and its unions at 1am local time on Monday (1400 GMT Sunday) after hearing more than 10 hours of questions and submissions.

Fair Work Australia, an independent industrial umpire, was appointed by the government on Saturday after Qantas grounded its entire global fleet, in a move that had affected almost 500 flights and more than 68,000 passengers by Sunday afternoon.

Earlier, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said the airline would only resuming flying if the three-person tribunal ordered all industrial action terminated, rather than suspended, to ensure the company and passengers had sufficient certainty.

Unions had been pushing for industrial action to be suspended for between 90 and 120 days.