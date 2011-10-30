MELBOURNE/SYDNEY Oct 31 An Australian labour
tribunal said it would issue a ruling on a dispute between
Qantas Airways and its unions at 1am local time on
Monday (1400 GMT Sunday) after hearing more than 10 hours of
questions and submissions.
Fair Work Australia, an independent industrial umpire, was
appointed by the government on Saturday after Qantas grounded
its entire global fleet, in a move that had affected almost 500
flights and more than 68,000 passengers by Sunday afternoon.
Earlier, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said the airline
would only resuming flying if the three-person tribunal ordered
all industrial action terminated, rather than suspended, to
ensure the company and passengers had sufficient certainty.
Unions had been pushing for industrial action to be
suspended for between 90 and 120 days.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Neil
Fullick)