MELBOURNE Aug 16 Australia's aircraft engineers union will consider taking legal action against Qantas Airways over its plans to launch a premium airline based in Asia and a new budget airline in Japan, the union's chief said on Tuesday.

Australian Licenced Aircraft Engineers Association Secretary Steve Purvinas said the airline's move could effectively breach the Qantas Sale Act, which called for the airline to keep the majority of its facilities in Australia when it was privatised.

"The move to open up a new premium airline in Asia is clearly a step by the airline to avoid its obligations under the Qantas Sale Act," Purvinas told Reuters.

"In due course we'll make a decision on whether we should take Qantas to the federal court for breaching the Qantas Sale Act," he said, adding the union was concerned about job losses outlined by the airline.

