MELBOURNE Aug 16 Australia's aircraft engineers
union will consider taking legal action against Qantas Airways
over its plans to launch a premium airline based in
Asia and a new budget airline in Japan, the union's chief said
on Tuesday.
Australian Licenced Aircraft Engineers Association Secretary
Steve Purvinas said the airline's move could effectively breach
the Qantas Sale Act, which called for the airline to keep the
majority of its facilities in Australia when it was privatised.
"The move to open up a new premium airline in Asia is
clearly a step by the airline to avoid its obligations under the
Qantas Sale Act," Purvinas told Reuters.
"In due course we'll make a decision on whether we should
take Qantas to the federal court for breaching the Qantas Sale
Act," he said, adding the union was concerned about job losses
outlined by the airline.
