SYDNEY Oct 19 Australia's Qantas Airways said on Wednesday a union representing 3,800 transport support employees has rejected an wage deal and notified of a one hour work stoppage meeting next week in two cities.

The Transport Workers' Union rejected the increase in pay and conditions for baggage handlers, ground handlers, catering staff and other transport employees. Qantas in a statement said it was still assessing the impact of the industrial action.

The airline on Tuesday grounded two more planes due to an escalating industrial dispute with engineers which threatens to disrupt thousands of domestic flights leading up to the crucial Christmas period.

Qantas has been hit by a string of strikes since September over pay and plans to cut domestic jobs as it looks to expand in Asia.

It is the worst dispute the airline has faced since 2008 when industrial action by engineers cost the airline A$130 million ($133 million), according to local media. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)