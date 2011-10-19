SYDNEY Oct 19 Australia's Qantas Airways
said on Wednesday a union representing 3,800 transport
support employees has rejected an wage deal and notified of a
one hour work stoppage meeting next week in two cities.
The Transport Workers' Union rejected the increase in pay
and conditions for baggage handlers, ground handlers, catering
staff and other transport employees. Qantas in a statement said
it was still assessing the impact of the industrial action.
The airline on Tuesday grounded two more planes due to an
escalating industrial dispute with engineers which threatens to
disrupt thousands of domestic flights leading up to the crucial
Christmas period.
Qantas has been hit by a string of strikes since September
over pay and plans to cut domestic jobs as it looks to expand in
Asia.
It is the worst dispute the airline has faced since 2008 when
industrial action by engineers cost the airline A$130 million
($133 million), according to local media.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)