DUBAI, April 27 Gulf carrier Qatar Airways said it has seen some issues with the A350 and that it was putting pressure on planemaker Airbus to resolve the problems.

"We have some issues with the A350, which was expected because it's a new programme. However, we feel that Airbus is losing steam in resolving these problems with the A350," chief executive Akbar Al Baker told a travel conference in Dubai.

When asked what issues Qatar Airways had with the A350, Al Baker declined to comment, other than to say they related to the supply chain.

Deliveries of A350s are being delayed due to shortages of cabin equipment, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

The comments come after Al Baker had earlier this week also voiced criticism over the latest variant of the A320 narrowbody jet.

A spokesman for Airbus said it had no comment ahead of the group's quarterly results on Thursday. (Reporting by Matt Smith and Tim Hepher; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)