ISTANBUL Aug 18 A Qatar Airways aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on Thursday after one of its engines caught fire shortly after take-off, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

The Airbus 330 had been headed for Doha. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)