DUBLIN, July 6 Qatar Airways said any delays
with the delivery of the Airbus A350 long-haul jets are
down to Airbus, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"We are asking Airbus to deliver it faster," CEO Akbar
al-Baker said at a Dublin news conference. "The delay is from
Airbus."
When asked whether he was scrapping orders, Al Baker
responded: "They have all our orders. They only need to deliver
them to us."
Later, Reuters reported citing sources that Qatar Airways
has cancelled orders for four A350s over delivery delays. The
cancellations were first reported by Bloomberg.
Qatar Airways has previously said delivery delays by Airbus
had forced to it push back expansion plans.
The Doha-based airline also recently ordered two Boeing
747-8 freighters, al-Baker said.
