DUBAI, April 27 Qatar Airways has raised its stake in British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) to under 12 percent from 9.99 percent, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday, without specifying the exact size of its holding or when it had increased it.

Qatar Airways bought a 9.99 percent stake in IAG, which also owns Iberia, in January 2015. Baker said at the time that Qatar would like to raise its stake. (Reporting by Matt Smith; writing by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)