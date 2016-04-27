BRIEF-Aurelius says new assertions by Gotham are baseless
* Says Gotham has never made contact with Aurelius, we leave it to market participants to draw their own conclusions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 27 Qatar Airways has raised its stake in British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) to under 12 percent from 9.99 percent, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday, without specifying the exact size of its holding or when it had increased it.
Qatar Airways bought a 9.99 percent stake in IAG, which also owns Iberia, in January 2015. Baker said at the time that Qatar would like to raise its stake. (Reporting by Matt Smith; writing by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)
SANTIAGO, April 7 Peru, fresh off a sharp rise in copper output, is upstaging top producer Chile as a prime place to hunt for new supplies as the historic rivals race to usher in new mines.