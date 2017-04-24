BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
DUBAI, April 24 Qatar Airways on Monday announced 12 new destinations for 2017-18, including San Francisco.
Other destinations include Cardiff, Malaga, Mykonos, Accra, Kiev, Prague, Mombasa and Abidjan.
The airline also said that the launch of flights to Las Vegas had been delayed until the second quarter of 2018, from the first quarter of that year. (Reporting by Alex Cornwell; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
