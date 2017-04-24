(Refiles to clarify airline to apply with QIA for a licence in
* San Francisco route announced, Las Vegas delayed
* Qatar Airways apply for Indian airline license
* Qatar Airways close to Italy's Meridiana deal
By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI, April 24 Qatar Airways will finalise a
long-negotiated agreement to buy 49 percent of Italy's Meridiana
in the coming days, and soon apply with Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund to start an Indian airline.
Qatar Airways will sign the agreement with Italy's second
biggest airline in the next "few days", Chief Executive Akbar
al-Baker told reporters in Dubai on Monday.
The airline has been negotiating to buy a stake in Meridiana
for more than year, a deal that could help the loss-making
Italian carrier's ability to compete in Europe.
Meridiana would operate as a full-service carrier to
destinations in Europe and beyond, al-Baker said, with the
airline taking delivery of 20 Boeing 737 MAXs from the second
quarter of 2018.
The 737s will come from a Qatar Airways order of Boeing jets
announced last October. Al-Baker declined to say how much Qatar
Airways would invest in the Italian carrier.
Meridiana, which offers flights to and from the island of
Sardinia and other destinations in Italy, is owned by the Aga
Khan, a businessman and spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslims.
Qatar Airways will also apply with the Qatar Investment
Authority (QIA) for a domestic Indian airline operating licence
in the next few weeks, al-Baker said.
The Indian carrier would be majority owned by QIA, with
Qatar Airways controlling a minority interest, he said.
Manufacturers Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier
and Embraer would be welcome to bid for orders from
the Indian carrier, al-Baker said.
Qatar Airways has said it plans to operate a domestic Indian
carrier with around 100 jets.
The Doha-based airline also announced on Monday 12 new
destinations to start in 2018, including direct flights to San
Francisco in the United States.
The U.S. expansion contrasts with rival Emirates, which said
this month it would cut flights on five U.S. destinations from
May due to a "significant deterioration" in bookings. This
followed U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to restrict
travel from some Muslim countries, which has hit demand from the
Middle East.
"We didn't have massive declines like other carriers,"
al-Baker said. "We will continue our expansion."
The airline has seen "some decline" in passenger demand on
U.S. routes, but he said this was manageable.
Qatar Airways has delayed plans to start flights to Las
Vegas until the second quarter 2018, from the first quarter of
that year, "mainly due to technical reasons," al-Baker said
without explaining further.
The airline, like Emirates and Etihad Airways, has faced
more than two years of opposition in the United States led by
major carriers American Airlines, United Airlines and
Delta Air Lines .
The three U.S. carriers have lobbied the U.S. government to
investigate claims the Middle East rivals have received billions
of dollars in state aid, which those airlines deny.
"We create jobs, we buy American, We invest in the United
States and I think we outweigh whatever job creation these three
American carriers are doing," al-Baker said.
